Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

