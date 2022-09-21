Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Ade LLC

Ade LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.0% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank OZK increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. 269,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,612,914. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

