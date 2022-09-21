Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $231.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

