Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 131,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34.

