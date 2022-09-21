Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

