Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.35. 22,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34.

