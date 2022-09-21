Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,746. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.93 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.