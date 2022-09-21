Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,173,801 shares.The stock last traded at $59.17 and had previously closed at $59.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,991,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,348,000 after buying an additional 404,178 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 817,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,375,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

