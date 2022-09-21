Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

