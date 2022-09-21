Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

