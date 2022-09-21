Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.