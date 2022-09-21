Vanilla Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.57 or 0.06922217 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00088520 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00028607 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00074355 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019689 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031380 BTC.
About Vanilla
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
