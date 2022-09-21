Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Up 5.1%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 19,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,154,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Velo3D Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 653,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 389,928 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

