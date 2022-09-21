Verge Price Reaches $0.0032 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.64 million and $1.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 126.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,133,013 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

