Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 22,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

