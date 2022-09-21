Viper Protocol (VIPER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,327.00

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viper Protocol has a market cap of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Viper Protocol Profile
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
Buying and Selling Viper Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Viper Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viper Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.