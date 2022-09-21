Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.18

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and traded as low as $27.00. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 1,001,332 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.