Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 4,345 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 36,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.