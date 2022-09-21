Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 159,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,633. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

