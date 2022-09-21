Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 83,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,964. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

