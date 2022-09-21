Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. 167,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

