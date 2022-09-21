Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 2,274,864 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

