Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 15,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

