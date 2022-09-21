Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Vita Life Sciences’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Vita Life Sciences Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.