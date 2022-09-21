Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on October 6th

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritional products and nutritional oils; immunity; hair, skin, and nails; liver and digestion; weight management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; pregnancy and breastfeeding; men, women, and children's health; antioxidant; and bones and joints.

