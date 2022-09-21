Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Down 5.5%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 5,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 144,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Viveve Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 197.68% and a negative net margin of 371.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

