VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after buying an additional 2,051,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VMW traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.35. 13,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,821. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.