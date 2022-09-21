VNX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, VNX has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $520,236.54 and $55.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

