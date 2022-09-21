Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,820. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.