VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itaú Unibanco

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Itaú Unibanco to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Itaú Unibanco’s target price suggests a potential downside of 56.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.76.

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,295. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $769.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 78.8% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in VTEX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

