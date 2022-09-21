WanSwap (WASP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,630.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $598,217.03 and approximately $16,630.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WanSwap has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WanSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
WanSwap Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,713,893 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WanSwap
