Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $398,626.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

