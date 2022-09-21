WebDollar (WEBD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $8,252.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,680,536,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.
