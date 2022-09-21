Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 239,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,133,341. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

