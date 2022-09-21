West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $261.17

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $261.17 and last traded at $265.88, with a volume of 5221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.79.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.