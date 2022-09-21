Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 2.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. 22,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 265,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$231.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

