Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 58,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

