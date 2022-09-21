Whiteheart Tops One Day Volume of $17,408.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $96.93 or 0.00503707 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $861,476.30 and $17,408.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

