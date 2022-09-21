WNS (NYSE:WNS) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Financial Contrast

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 7 0 2.88 MSCI 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for WNS and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $96.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. MSCI has a consensus price target of $517.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than MSCI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.11 billion 3.60 $132.10 million $2.73 30.36 MSCI $2.04 billion 17.64 $725.98 million $9.72 46.07

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 12.02% 20.66% 13.15% MSCI 36.85% -151.89% 17.69%

Summary

MSCI beats WNS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other – Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.