WOO Network Market Cap Tops $150.91 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $150.91 million and $20.89 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network’s total supply is 2,964,603,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,845,987 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.