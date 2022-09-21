WorkQuest Token (WQT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,174.00

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $133,829.23 and approximately $231,174.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,420.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00062238 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011053 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00064554 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.