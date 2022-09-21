World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of INT stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

