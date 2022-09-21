Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.24

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €15.24 ($15.55) and last traded at €15.48 ($15.80), with a volume of 17274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($15.71).
Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73.
About Wüstenrot & Württembergische
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.
