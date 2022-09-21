Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.74 and last traded at $64.76. 31,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,242,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Specifically, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

