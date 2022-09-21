Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 2.1%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66. 50,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 117,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 501.28% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.