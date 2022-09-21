XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 615,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,193,227 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $15.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 114.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

