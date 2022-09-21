Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.59. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 112 shares.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
