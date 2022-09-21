YEE (YEE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,073.00

YEE (YEE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $125,271.80 and $14,073.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,166.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060062 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010623 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063682 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | BitcoinTalk | Github Whitepaper “

