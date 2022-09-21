Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 691,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research raised Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of DAO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 47,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

