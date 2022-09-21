Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials comprises approximately 0.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMC Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CMC Materials by 2,649.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 578,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CMC Materials by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,199,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.80. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.